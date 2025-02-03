Ronaldo Warns Real Madrid About Mbappe

Share

Al Nassr striker and Portugal footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, on Monday asked Real Madrid to look after Kylian Mbappé.

Ronaldo also advised Mbappe to “Do things his way” as he looks to emulate him at the Bernabéu.

New Telegraph reports that Mbappé already has 22 goals to his name in all competitions in his debut campaign at Madrid.

But the Frenchman had to endure criticism for his performances earlier in the season.

Ronaldo, who is Madrid’s all-time leading goalscorer with 451 goals, was Mbappé’s childhood hero.

READ ALSO:

The 39-year-old famously posed for a photo with Mbappé when he first went on trial at the club as a teenager.

“Look after the lad,” Ronaldo said in an interview with Spanish TV show El Chiringuito.

“The fans need to look after him. He’s very good. The club have to help to protect him, I have no doubt he’ll bring a lot of joy to Madrid fans.

“I love [Mbappé], not just because of his story as a kid, how he loved Cristiano, I was his idol,” Ronaldo said. “I think he’s a top player.”

Share

Please follow and like us: