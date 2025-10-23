Ronaldo Wants Lewandowski At Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly pushing Al-Nassr to sign Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, aiming to form a powerful attacking duo as the Saudi club looks to strengthen its squad.

Despite turning 40, Ronaldo continues to score at an incredible rate — with 99 goals in 112 games — and now wants Lewandowski, whom he views as an elite addition, to help Al-Nassr compete for major titles.

Lewandowski’s contract with Barcelona expires in June, and with his future uncertain, Al-Nassr could potentially sign him on a free transfer.