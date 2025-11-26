Ronaldo To Play World Cup Opener Despite Red Card

Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo will be available for Portugal’s first two matches at the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup despite receiving a red card in their penultimate qualifying match against the Republic of Ireland.

Under normal circumstances, violent conduct results in a three-match suspension, which would have ruled the 39-year-old out of the first two matches of his country’s group-stage fixtures.

Ronaldo was penalised for violent conduct in the 61st minute after appearing to elbow Dara O’Shea for an initial yellow card.

After a VAR review, referee Glenn Nyberg changed his decision to a red, and Ronaldo was given his marching orders.

However, FIFA has suspended the bans for the second and third matches for a one-year probationary period, leaving Ronaldo eligible to feature immediately. He has already served the first match of the suspension during Portugal’s qualifier against Armenia.

In a statement explaining the decision, FIFA said: “If Cristiano Ronaldo commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension set out in the disciplinary decision shall be deemed automatically revoked, and the remaining two matches must be served immediately.”

The governing body is understood to have considered Ronaldo’s exemplary disciplinary record at the international level, noting it was the first red card of his 226-cap career.

Ronaldo scored five goals in qualifying as Portugal won Group F to reach their seventh straight World Cup.

The group stage draw for next year’s World Cup, set to be held in the United States of America, Canada and Mexico, will be held on Friday, 5 December.