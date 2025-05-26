Ronaldo To Dump Al Nasser For Rivals, Al Hilal

Share

Former Al-Batin president, Nasser Al-Huwaidi, has said that Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al Hilal will be announced soon.

According to him, the veteran Portuguese scorer is on the verge of leaving Al Nassr for rivals, Al-Hilal. The huge deal, which would see the former Manchester United forward play in the FIFA Club World Cup, is expected to be officially announced in the coming days.

The former Real Madrid man, whose current deal expires in June, is set to become a free agent. The 40-year-old Portuguese would join any club on a short-term deal to feature in the FIFA Club World Cup.

The former Juventus man has been linked with a move to Wydad Casablanca, Palmeiras, Botafogo and Al-Hilal in recent weeks. Al Hilal appears to have won the race to sign the legendary striker as AlHuwaidi recently stated.

