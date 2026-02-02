Ronaldo To Boycott Match Over Benzema’s Move To Al-Hilal

Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano has announced that Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature for Al-Nassr against Al-Riyadh, saying the 40-year-old’s absence is far from a medical issue.
According to Romano, Ronaldo is fully fit, and his absence is not related to any physical issue nor to workload or fitness management.
Also speaking on his absence, a Portuguese outlet, A Bola and ESPN Brazil said Ronaldo is staging a protest against Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) over the club’s transfer strategy and competitive standing.
Ronaldo’s frustration stems from Al-Nassr’s lack of investment during the winter transfer window compared to rival clubs, particularly Al Hilal, who currently lead the Saudi Pro League.
READ ALSO:
- Deferred Wages: Court Rules In Ronaldo’s Favour Against Juventus
- Ronaldo Reveals New Career Goal
- Ronaldo To Play World Cup Opener Despite Red Card
The club’s arch-nemesis has been aggressively bolstering its squad, with reports suggesting they are close to signing French striker Karim Benzema from Al-Ittihad.
As per reports, though it remains unclear how much truth there is to these claims, Ronaldo wants the club to be backed more so he can win the league.
Al Nassr already have a very strong squad with quality players such as Mane, Coman, Simakan, Inigo, Joao Felix, and others, along with a proven winning coach in Jorge Jesus, who previously led Al Hilal to the league title.
However, the Portuguese legend knows he is the face of Saudi football and reportedly believes Al Nassr are being sidelined within the PIF investment strategy.
Adding another layer to the controversy, Turkish journalist Yagız Sabuncuoglu reports that Ronaldo opposes Benzema’s move to Al Hilal, arguing it would damage fair competition.
Benzema himself has refused to play for Al-Ittihad due to a contract extension stalemate, with the club unwilling to match his financial demands. Negotiations between Al Hilal, Al-Ittihad, Benzema’s representatives, and Saudi Pro League officials continue to resolve the impasse.
For Al Nassr, the away match against Al Riyadh is very important as they have the opportunity to match Hilal’s points with the win and Hilal has a tough match-up against AL Ahli later in the evening.
They would love to keep the noise aside and get an important win in the absence of their talisman