Ronaldo To Boycott Match Over Benzema’s Move To Al-Hilal

Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano has announced that Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature for Al-Nassr against Al-Riyadh, saying the 40-year-old’s absence is far from a medical issue.

According to Romano, Ronaldo is fully fit, and his absence is not related to any physical issue nor to workload or fitness management.

Also speaking on his absence, a Portuguese outlet, A Bola and ESPN Brazil said Ronaldo is staging a protest against Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) over the club’s transfer strategy and competitive standing.

Ronaldo’s frustration stems from Al-Nassr’s lack of investment during the winter transfer window compared to rival clubs, particularly Al Hilal, who currently lead the Saudi Pro League.

READ ALSO:

The club’s arch-nemesis has been aggressively bolstering its squad, with reports suggesting they are close to signing French striker Karim Benzema from Al-Ittihad.