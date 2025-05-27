Ronaldo Secures Back-To-Back Saudi Pro League Golden Boot

Share

Cristiano Ronaldo has cemented his legacy in Saudi Arabian football by claiming the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot for a second consecutive season.

The Al Nassr forward, who turned 40 earlier this year, ended the 2024/25 campaign with 25 league goals, finishing two goals clear of his closest rival, Ivan Toney of Al Ahli.

Despite Al Nassr concluding their season with a narrow 3-2 defeat to Al Fateh, Ronaldo once again found the back of the net, taking his total tally to 35 goals across all competitions for the season.

The Portuguese icon’s goal-scoring consistency has been a standout feature of his time in Saudi Arabia, following his record-breaking 35-goal haul in the 2023/24 league season.

Ronaldo’s nearest competitors this term included Ivan Toney, who impressed with 23 goals in his debut Saudi Pro League season for Al Ahli.

Karim Benzema, Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate, finished with 21 goals for Al-Ittihad, who were crowned league champions. Abderrazak Hamdallah of Al Shabab also matched Benzema’s tally.

With this latest accolade, Ronaldo continues to defy age and expectation, reinforcing his status as one of the greatest goal-scorers in football history.

His leadership and prolific form have been instrumental in Al Nassr’s continued competitiveness, even if they fell short in the title race this year.

As speculation swirls about Ronaldo’s future and potential retirement plans, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner shows no signs of slowing down.

His goal-scoring exploits ensure he remains a central figure in the Saudi Pro League and a global ambassador for the game.

