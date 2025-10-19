Ronaldo Scores 800th Club Goal In Al Nassr’s Win

Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has reached another extraordinary milestone in his legendary career, scoring his 800th club goal as Al-Nassr cruised to a 5–1 win over Al-Fateh at Al-Awwal Park on Saturday night.

The Portuguese star opened the scoring in a dominant display that also saw João Félix net a stunning hat-trick to secure all three points for the Riyadh-based club.

The emphatic result kept Al-Nassr in fine form as they continued their chase for the Saudi Pro League title.

Ronaldo’s 800th goal further cements his status as one of the greatest goalscorers in football history, achieved through an illustrious career spanning Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and now Al-Nassr.

His latest milestone was met with thunderous applause from fans who filled the stadium to witness yet another chapter in his record-breaking journey.

After the final whistle, Ronaldo created one of the night’s most memorable moments when he invited popular American streamer IShowSpeed, real name Darren Watkins Jr., to join the team in leading the club’s trademark “Ultra Drums” chant.

The pair stood side by side as fans erupted into cheers, turning the post-match celebration into a viral spectacle shared widely across social media.

The interaction between the football legend and the YouTuber — who has long been known for his admiration of Ronaldo — quickly captured global attention.

Both men shared the clip on their social platforms, with Ronaldo even following Speed on Instagram shortly after.

The video amassed millions of views within hours, blending the worlds of football, entertainment, and digital culture in a way few moments ever have.

Beyond the viral celebration, the night marked a symbolic fusion of football greatness and online fandom. For Al-Nassr, the event brought massive global visibility, while for Ronaldo, it was yet another reminder of his enduring ability to transcend sport and connect with new generations of fans.

As the 40-year-old forward continues to defy age and expectations, his 800th goal stands as both a historic personal achievement and a testament to his unmatched longevity, discipline, and influence in world football.

With his latest milestone secured, Ronaldo shows no sign of slowing down — on the pitch or online.