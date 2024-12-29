Share

Renowned Portuguese footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, currently playing for Al-Nassr, has boldly asserted that the Saudi football league is more competitive than France’s Ligue 1.

Speaking at the 2024 Globe Soccer Dubai Awards on Friday, Ronaldo confidently argued that the level of competition in Saudi Arabia surpasses that of the French top tier.

“The French league? Easy… I don’t care what people think.

But they should come to Saudi Arabia and play, experience running in 38, 39, or even 40-degree Celsius (104°F) heat, and sprint a few times,” Ronaldo said during the event.

The 39-year-old, who has also played for elite clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United, further criticised Ligue 1, claiming that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) dominates the league.

“In France, it’s PSG. The rest are finished,” Ronaldo continued. “PSG is the strongest.

Nobody can compete with them. They have better players and more money. This is a fact.”

Ronaldo’s sentiments echo previous comments made earlier in the year, where he again placed the Saudi league above Ligue 1 in terms of competitiveness.

“In France, there are two or three teams with a good level. The Saudi league is more competitive.

I’ve played there for one year, so I know what I’m talking about. Right now, we (the Saudi league) are better than the French league, and we are still improving,” he said.

Ronaldo praised the significant progress made in the Saudi football league, particularly in terms of investment and infrastructure. “I am so happy to be there.

The league is still growing. Many players have moved there, and the infrastructure is improving,” he added.

At the Globe Soccer Dubai Awards, Ronaldo was named the Best Middle East Player of the Year and was also honored with the Top Goal Scorer of All Time award.

Other winners included Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, who claimed the Best Forward of the Year and Best Men’s Player of the Year awards, while Jude Bellingham took home the Best Midfielder of the Year award.

Lamine Yamal, who played a key role in Spain’s UEFA EURO 2024 victory, was named Best Emerging Player.

Real Madrid also scooped the Best Men’s Club of the Year award following their triumph in the 2024 Champions League and FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

