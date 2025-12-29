Ronaldo Reveals New Ultimate Career Goal

Al Nassr forward and Portuguese footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed his ambition to become the first footballer to score 1,000 official goals, despite previously insisting he did not have that target.

Ronaldo mad this revelation while speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards on his next career objectives.

The Portugal international was honoured as the Best Middle East Player at the Globe Soccer Awards.

During his acceptance speech, Ronaldo addressed his ambition to reach 1,000 career goals and voiced strong confidence in achieving the milestone.

What Ronaldo Said:

“You all know what my goal is,” he said. “I want to win more trophies and reach the number you all know. I will reach that number for sure… if there are no injuries, inshallah!”

What Ronaldo Previously Said:

Ronaldo had previously played down the idea of chasing the historic milestone of 1,000 official goals after reaching 930 in a win over Al Hilal.

READ ALSO:

At the time, the Portugal international insisted his focus was on the present rather than records.

“Let’s enjoy the moment, the present. I’m not chasing 1,000 goals,” Ronaldo said, as quoted by World Soccer Talk.

“If it is, yes, perfect; if it’s not, then no. The moment is the most special thing, not what it’s gonna come.”

Despite those comments, Ronaldo continues to extend his all-time goalscoring record. He now sits on 956 official goals following a recent brace against Al Okhdood, leaving him just 44 short of the landmark.

Having already scored 41 goals in 2025, the target now appears well within reach by the end of next year.