Ronaldo Receives Tempting Offer To Play At FIFA Club World Cup

Al-Nassr captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, has received a “tempting” offer to join a Brazilian club that would see him participate in the FIFA Club World Cup.

According to Marca, a transfer would allow Ronaldo to play in this summer’s Club World Cup, taking place in the United States from June 15 to July 13.

The report added that the four Brazilian clubs involved in the Club World Cup are Fluminense, Flamengo, Botafogo and Palmeiras. Ronaldo was close to signing a new contract at Al-Nassr a few months ago.

But it is claimed the Portugal forward could now decide to leave the Saudi Pro League club following the enticing offer from Brazil.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in 2023 after leaving Old Trafford for the second time in his career.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner suffered a disappointing season after Al-Nassr failed to win any trophies. They also failed to qualify for the Asian Champions League

