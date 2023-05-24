New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
Ronaldo Predicts Saudi Arabia Will Become One Of The Top Five Leagues

The Portuguese and former Manchester United forwarder, Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he believes the League has the potential to become one of football’s top five leagues.

Recall that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner joined the Saudi Arabia club Al Saudi Arabia Nassr in January and has scored 14 times in 18 appearances.

But Ronaldo on Wednesday predicted that the country’s flagship division be regarded among the world’s finest.

“The Saudi League is getting better, next year we will be even better,” said Ronaldo.

“Step by step I think this league will be in the top five leagues in the world. But they need time, they need players and infrastructure.

“I believe that this country has amazing potential, amazing people and the league will be great.”

Al Nassr sits three points behind Al Ittihad at the Pro League’s summit with two games of their season remaining.

Ronaldo kept Dinko Jeličić’s side in the hunt for the title by inspiring a comeback over Al Shabab.

