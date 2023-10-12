Ronaldo Offered Means of Return To EPL Club

Former Manchester United for- ward Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been offered a way back to the English Premier League and European football from Saudi Arabia.

The Al-Nassr captain has supposedly been informed that he can join Premier League club Newcastle United in 2024, according to a report from El Nacional. Ronaldo left Manchester United in November 2022 after his contract was terminated.

He joined Saudi giants Al-Nassr in January 2023 after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The former Juventus and Real Madrid star has been impressive at Al-Nassr, scoring 24 goals in 24 appearances in the Saudi Pro League since his arrival.

His performances in the Saudi Pro League, SPL, have caught the eye of the club’s owners, who have now allegedly offered him a path back to Europe.