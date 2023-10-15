Ronaldo Now World’s Highest- Paid Player

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named as the highest-earning footballer in the world, in a recent list compiled by Forbes. The lucrative contract given to the former Real Madrid and Manchester United man from Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr means that he is a long way clear at the top of the list.

Forbes’ list suggests that Ronaldo is earning £164m-per-year solely from his contract with Al-Nassr, while also receiving an additional £49m in various sponsorship deals.

Second on the list is Ronaldo’s eternal rival Lionel Messi, but a long way back on £111m-per-year, since joining MLS club Inter Miami. Neymar in third is one of three other Saudi Pro League players in the top 10 along with Ronaldo, as the Brazilian’s contract at Al-Hilal has him above both Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane.

Ronaldo’s sponsorship income alone is more than the combined salary and sponsorship incomes of Premier League contingent Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne, as well as England captain Harry Kane.

This news comes on the same week where Ronaldo extended his world record international goal tally, after netting a brace against Slovakia on Friday night.