Ronaldo Not Prepared For Failures In Life – Psychologist

According to renowned Portuguese psychologist Filipa Torrinha Nunes, Cristiano Ronaldo, the captain of Portugal, is not ready for life’s setbacks.

Nunes made the assertion following Ronaldo’s recent one-game suspension for making lewd gestures towards Al-Shabab supporters who were yelling Lionel Messi’s name.

The incident happened last weekend when Al-Nassr, Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League team, defeated Al-Shabab 3-2.

Together with the suspension, the former forward for Real Madrid and Manchester United also received a $6,800 punishment.

Declaring that Ronaldo’s behaviour resulted from his incapacity to accept defeat, Nunes spoke with the Portuguese programme Alo Portugal (via HIPER): “Cristiano Ronaldo has a bad losing streak.

He always has he was a kid. There is a good side and a bad side. On the one hand, it makes you very intense in your achievements and be the best in the world. Which in his case, is perseverance.

“But on the other hand, he can’t fit in that sometimes he doesn’t run well, that sometimes he is insulted, that sometimes there are fans who won’t like him, that one day his career will end. I believe that Cristiano Ronaldo is not prepared for the failures in life.”