Ronaldo: My Rivalry With Messi Over

Portuguese forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has declared an end to the rivalry between him and Argentine forward, Lionel Messi.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday before training with the national side at Oeiras, on the outskirts of Lisbon, ahead of upcoming European Championship qualifiers, the Al Nassr for- ward said the “rivalry is over”.

Both Messi and Ronaldo stayed at the top of the football chain for 15 years, dating back to when Ronaldo won his first Ballon d’Or in 2008 and Messi his first in 2009.