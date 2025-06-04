Ronaldo, Messi, Others Available Free Agents In Summer Transfer Window

Share

Many high-profile stars may be in their final 30 days with their current teams, heightening negotiations for renewals and interest from clubs pursuing free transfers.

With some players in their prime and others nearing retirement, significant moves in 2025 could cost nothing, following Kylian Mbappé’s headline-grabbing free transfer to Real Madrid in 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Al-Nassr may be coming to an end. While many expected him to renew his contract, another trophy-less season has left him reconsidering.

Speculation suggests that the 40-yearold could join a team in this summer’s Club World Cup, which can sign players until June 10. FIFA president Gianni Infantino has even supported this idea. Potential destinations include Wydad of Morocco, Mexico’s Monterrey, Brazilian side Botafogo, or Al-Nassr’s rivals, Al-Hilal.

Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti was once considered one of the finest defensive midfielders in the world, so it was surprising when he chose to move to Qatar after his illustrious time at Paris Saint-Germain came to an end in 2023, especially since he was still at the peak of his powers at just 30 years old.

While he has continued to perform well for Al-Arabi, there is growing uncertainty about his future as his contract nears its end and the club struggles to meet his ambitions. It would be quite a romantic narrative to see him conclude his career in Serie A, a league he has never actually played in.

Roony Bardghji

Once a promising star for Manchester United in the Champions League, Roony Bardghji has faded into the background after suffering an ACL tear that kept him out for nearly a year. Often called the ‘Swedish Messi,’ the 19-year-old’s contract with Copenhagen is expiring, and he is being linked with a move away as he looks to revive his career. Tottenham and Nottingham Forest are reportedly considering offering him a free transfer.

Angel Gomes

Angel Gomes, a former Manchester United player and senior England international, has confirmed his departure from Lille. His availability has attracted interest from clubs such as Barcelona, Tottenham, West Ham, Roma, and Manchester United as the summer transfer window approaches.

Leroy Sane

It was said that Leroy Sane would be playing for his future at Bayern Munich in the second half of the season, having never really caught fire in Bavaria since leaving Manchester City behind in 2020. Die Roten were reportedly ready to table fresh terms, but Sane may have had his head turned anyway amid interest from Arsenal and Tottenham. The 29-year-old will have no shortage of suitors despite his inconsistency, and he recently admitted his enduring fondness for the Premier League.

Neymar

Neymar ended his injury-plagued stint with Saudi club Al-Hilal in January, returning to his boyhood club, Santos, after 12 years. He signed a six-month contract, fueling speculation about a potential return to a top European club this summer, with Barcelona being a notable contender. Neymar has also hinted at uncertainty regarding his future in Brazil.

Thomas Partey

Thomas Parte’s future at Arsenal seemed uncertain with his contract expiring shortly after he turns 32 in June. However, after a rare injury-free season and becoming a key player for Mikel Arteta, plans for a contract renewal are in place. This may delay his expected move to Barcelona, despite the arrival of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad potentially reducing Partey’s playing time.

Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne has played his last game for Manchester City, confirming he will leave the club this summer after a trophy-laden decade. At 33, with his performance declining, Pep Guardiola announced in April that De Bruyne was not offered a new contract. While he has been linked to lucrative moves to MLS and Saudi Arabia, it appears that Serie A champions Napoli are in prime position to sign him.

Lionel Messi

Could the GOAT become a free agent at the end of the year? The answer is likely no. While Lionel Messi’s contract with Inter Miami expires in December, he is expected to extend his stay for at least another season. The club is eager to finalize an extension quickly to deter any potential interest from Saudi clubs.

