Ronaldo Loses Battle To Stop Benzema’s Move

Karim Benzema’s move from Al-Ittihad to AlHilal has been confirmed, dealing a major blow to Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo reportedly opposed the transfer and made his frustration clear by boycotting Al-Nassr’s Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Riyadh on Monday in protest over the club’s lack of transfer backing.

The 40-year-old is unhappy with what he sees as unequal support among clubs controlled by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), believing Al-Nassr have been left behind while rivals strengthen aggressively.

Since Ronaldo’s arrival in the 2022-23 season, AlHilal’s net spend is said to be around £180 million higher than that of Al-Nassr, a disparity that has fuelled his growing dissatisfaction.

Despite those concerns, Al-Hilal have been cleared to complete the signing of Benzema as they push to retain the league title. The defending champions currently top the table by a single point ahead of Al-Nassr.