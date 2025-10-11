Ronaldo Leads Strong Army

…as Selecao seek to protect perfect start in Ireland tie.

Portugal will endeavour to preserve their perfect start in 2026 World Cup qualifying when they welcome the Republic of Ireland to Estadio Jose Alvalade on Saturday night. The two nations meet for the first time since June 2024, when Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in a comfortable 3-0 friendly win for Selecao das Quinas on home soil.

After winning an unprecedented second UEFA Nations League title in June, Portugal kick-started their World Cup qualification campaign with back-to-back victories over Armenia and Hungary last month, scoring eight goals in the process.

Selecao das Quinas cruised to a 5-0 away win over Armenia on matchday one, before they left it late to seal maximum points against Hungary, with Joao Cancelo netting an 86th-minute winner in a 3-2 away victory.

Portugal are ‘working towards a dream’ to win their first ever World Cup next summer and head coach Roberto Martinez has revealed that he ‘believes in numbers’, particularly the number six after referring to Portugal’s best performance at the World Cup in 1966 (finishing third) and winning Euro 2016.

The world’s fifth-highest ranked nation are already guaranteed a playoff place in World Cup qualifying following their aforementioned Nations League triumph, but Martinez’s men are in the driving seat to secure top spot in Group F, as they already sit three points clear at the summit.

Portugal are looking to extend their winning run in all competitions to six matches and they will fancy their chances of claiming a positive result on Saturday, as they have won three of their last four encounters with the Republic of Ireland (D1).

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson on September 7, 2024. Not since 2006 have the Republic of Ireland qualified for the World Cup and they already face an uphill battle to secure their spot at the 2026 tournament, after collecting just one point from their opening two matches in Group F.

The Boys in Green came from two goals behind to res- cue a 2-2 draw at home to 10- man Hungary on matchday one last month, before they were outplayed in a humbling 2-1 away defeat to an Armenian outfit ranked 45 places below them in the FIFA World Rankings.

Heimir Hallgrimsson’s side are determined to put things right, with midfielder Finn Azaz acknowledging that the players “know we have let people down and let our- selves down” with recent performances in qualifying.

Ireland will aim to get their revenge over Armenia in next Tuesday’s potentially-pivot- al fixture, but they must first shift their focus to a tricky trip to Portugal, as they attempt to pull off an almighty upset and win their first ever game on Portuguese soil at the seventh time of asking (D1 L5).

Success on the road has been hard to come by for Ireland, though, as they travel to Lisbon this weekend having come out on top in only two of their last eight away international games (D1 L5), failing to score in four of those matches.