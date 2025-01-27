Ronaldo Hits 920 All Time Career Goals

Share

Portuguese professional footballer and Al Nassr forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, has hit a 920th goal of his career, New Telegraph reports.

Ronaldo cemented Al Nassr’s 3-1 victory over Al Fateh with a late goal on Sunday, January 26.

It was also his 14th league goal of the current campaign.

The result leaves Al-Nassr in third over Al-Qadsiyah, who are set to play leaders Al-Hilal on Monday.

After the game, the Portuguese superstar took to Instagram to say: “We’re not stopping.”

Despite the 39-year-old’s bullishness, Al-Nassr is unlikely to be in the title race against Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad.

Ronaldo and his team-mates are eight points behind both teams and have played one game more.

This means Al-Nassr will be in a battle for the final Asian Champions League-paying spot against Al-Qadsiyah.

The five-time Ballon d’Or will be looking to add to his tally when they return to action against Al-Raed on Thursday.