New Telegraph

January 27, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 27, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Ronaldo Hits 920…

Ronaldo Hits 920 All Time Career Goals

Portuguese professional footballer and Al Nassr forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, has hit a 920th goal of his career, New Telegraph reports.

Ronaldo cemented Al Nassr’s 3-1 victory over Al Fateh with a late goal on Sunday, January 26.

It was also his 14th league goal of the current campaign.

The result leaves Al-Nassr in third over Al-Qadsiyah, who are set to play leaders Al-Hilal on Monday.

After the game, the Portuguese superstar took to Instagram to say: “We’re not stopping.”

READ ALSO:

Despite the 39-year-old’s bullishness, Al-Nassr is unlikely to be in the title race against Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad.

Ronaldo and his team-mates are eight points behind both teams and have played one game more.

This means Al-Nassr will be in a battle for the final Asian Champions League-paying spot against Al-Qadsiyah.

The five-time Ballon d’Or will be looking to add to his tally when they return to action against Al-Raed on Thursday.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Chief Priest Opens Up On Feud With Burna Boy
Read Next

CIA Says Lab Leak Most Likely Source Of Covid Break
Share
Copy Link
×