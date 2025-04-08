Ronaldo Hires New Security Team Amid Threats To Family

Al Nassr forward and Portuguese professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, has hired a new security team amid the ongoing threats to his family.
New Telegraph gathered that the 40-year-old’s family has been threatened with an “Intimidating” bodyguard protecting them.
Concerns have been raised regarding Ronaldo’s security in Saudi Arabia.
There have been a series of alarming threats made to Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina, on social media, leading to changes being made to his backroom team.
According to the Malaysian news outlet NST, Ronaldo, Georgina, and their children have been living a quiet life in the Middle East.
Distressing images and messages have, however, been posted online, forcing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to take decisive action.
Georgina has also limited exposing her kids on social media, which forms part of a wider security strategy.