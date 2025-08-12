Ronaldo Engages Long-Time Partner, Georgina Rodríguez

Global football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo has officially engaged his long-term partner, Georgina Rodríguez, marking a new milestone in their nine-year relationship.

Rodríguez confirmed the exciting news on her social media page on Monday, August 11, sharing a photo of a dazzling engagement ring alongside the caption in Spanish: “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.”

While the 40-year-old footballer has yet to publicly comment, the announcement has drawn congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities worldwide.

New Telegraph recalls that the couple first met in 2016 at a Gucci store in Madrid, where Rodríguez was working at the time, and Ronaldo was playing for Real Madrid.

Since then, they have built a blended family of five children.

Two of them, including their youngest daughter Bella, born in April 2022 are shared between the couple, while Rodríguez also helps raise Ronaldo’s three other children.

Bella’s birth was bittersweet, as her twin brother sadly passed away shortly after delivery.

Rodríguez, 31, is known for her hit Netflix reality show “I Am Georgina”, where she previously addressed ongoing speculation about her engagement.

On the show, she revealed that her friends often teased her about marriage, especially after Jennifer Lopez’s song The Ring Or When became popular.

The engagement post quickly attracted attention from big names including “Kim Kardashian”, celebrity make-up artist “Charlotte Tilbury”, and “Lauren Sánchez-Bezos”, who recently married Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos. Journalist Piers Morgan, who famously interviewed Ronaldo in 2022, wished the couple “As much success in their marriage as he’s had on the football pitch.”

The family currently resides in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where Ronaldo plays for Al-Nassr. Since joining the club in December 2022 on a reported £177 million annual salary, he has continued to make headlines both on and off the pitch. In June 2025, his contract was extended until 2027, quelling rumours of his retirement.

Ronaldo celebrated his extended stay at the club via his X page, saying, “A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let’s make history together.”