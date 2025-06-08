Share

Portugal national team captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, has made headlines after drawing a surprising comparison between his eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., and rising Spanish football star, Lamine Yamal, ahead of the UEFA Nations League final.

Speaking ahead of the high-stakes clash between Portugal and Spain, set to be held at the Allianz Arena in Munich, the 40-year-old football icon praised Yamal, likening the Barcelona winger to his own son in both appearance and demeanor.

“My son and Lamine Yamal look very much alike their skin colour, their hairstyle.

They’re three years apart,” Ronaldo said in comments shared via Madrid Zone.

“I like Lamine Yamal a lot, and my son also admires him a lot,” he added.

The highly anticipated UEFA Nations League final will see Ronaldo’s Portugal take on Yamal’s Spain, with both stars playing crucial roles in their teams’ progression to the final. Portugal advanced after a thrilling win over Germany, while Spain secured their spot by defeating France.

Ronaldo, currently with Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, remains in top form, having secured the Golden Boot last season.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Lamine Yamal continues to make waves, having helped Barcelona clinch both the LaLiga title and Copa del Rey.

The final marks not only a battle between two footballing powerhouses but also a symbolic clash between generations. Ronaldo one of the sport’s most accomplished legends and Yamal one of its most promising young talents are expected to be focal points in the encounter.

Fans worldwide are eager to witness the historic showdown, where Ronaldo could potentially lift yet another international trophy in what may be one of the final chapters of his illustrious career.

