November 5, 2025
Ronaldo: Amorim Can’t Perform Miracles At Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo believes Manchester United lacks structure and said coach Ruben Amorim is doing “his best” but cannot perform miracles.

The Al Nassr captain left Man United in November 2022 by mutual consent after giving an explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticised the club.

While a new majority owner, Jim Ratcliffe of INEOS, has taken control of footballing matters at United since, Ronaldo still feels the club is “not in a good path” and “needs to change.”

“I’m sad because it’s one of the most important clubs in the world, a club that I still have in my heart,” Ronaldo, 40, told Morgan in a recent interview.

“You have to work with smart people to create a base for the future as Manchester did so many years ago with Nicky Butt, Gary [Neville], [Roy] Keane, [David] Beckham, they became big players but had youth. Manchester United right now don’t have a structure.

