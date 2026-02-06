Romulus Mining To Exhibit At Mining Indaba 2026

Romulus Mining and Exploration Limited has announced that it will participate as an official exhibitor at Mining Indaba 2026, scheduled to hold from February 9 to 12 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) in South Africa.

In a statement, the Africanfocused mining and exploration company said its participation at the annual mining investment conference is aimed at presenting its ongoing projects, operational approach and partnership opportunities to global investors and industry stakeholders.

Mining Indaba is widely regarded as one of Africa’s leading mining investment gatherings, bringing together mining companies, investors, government representatives, financiers and service providers to discuss trends, financing, sustainability and technology in the sector.

Romulus Mining and Exploration Limited said it will use the platform to showcase its mineral exploration portfolio and outline its operational model, which it described as focused on technical standards, environmental considerations and host community engagement.

Speaking ahead of the event, the company’s Director of Mineral Resource Development, Tim Tokun, said the conference provides an opportunity to present African mineral opportunities to a global audience and build strategic partnerships.