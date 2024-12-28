Romeo And Juliet Star, Olivia Hussey Dies At 73

Share

Olivia Hussey Eisley, the actress best known for her role as Juliet in the 1968 film Romeo and Juliet passed away at the age of 73.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the veteran actress died on Friday, December 27.

Her death was confirmed by filmmaker and her friend, Marc Huestis who noted the cause is believed to be cancer. According to the statement, Olivia left behind three children, Alex, Max, and India, her husband of 35 years, David Glen Eisley, and her grandson

“Olivia was a remarkable person whose warmth, wisdom, and pure kindness touched the lives of all who knew her.

Born on April 17, 1951, in Buenos Aires, Olivia lived a life full of passion, love, and dedication to the arts, spirituality, and kindness towards animals.

“Olivia leaves behind a loving family— her children, Alex, Max, and India, her husband of 35 years David Glen Eisley, and grandson, Greyson, and a legacy of love that will forever be cherished in our hearts.

“As we grieve this immense loss, we also celebrate Olivia’s enduring impact on our lives and the industry.

“We thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time and ask for privacy as we mourn the loss of a truly special soul.”

