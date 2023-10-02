Romelu Lukaku Scores As Roma Gets Vital Win

Roma secured their second Serie A win, with Romelu Lukaku scoring in a 2-0 victory over Frosinone on Sunday.

The 30-year-old striker netted his third goal in five league games for Roma, after receiving a clever pass from Paulo Dybala just before halftime. Dybala created Lorenzo Pellegrini’s second goal with a volley. “It’s an important win with lots of hard work and efficiency in front of goal,” said Lukaku.

Jose Mourinho’s struggling side moved up to 12th on eight points from seven matches after bouncing back from an embarrassing 4-1 midweek thrashing at Genoa. The Belgian international who returned for another spell in Italy on loan from Chelsea, added: “We’re in a difficult situation, but the season is still long. We need to keep playing like that.” Mourinho said on Saturday he had no fears over his future despite overseeing the worst start of his coaching career.