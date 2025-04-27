Rome Trip: APC Gives VeryDarkMan One-Week Ultimatum To Apologize To Akpabio

Share

The South-South Zonal chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued a one week ultimatum for the controversial Nigerian social media influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, to tender an apology to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, over the manner he disparaged him in his latest video.

The APC group gave this warning in a statement issued in Abuja by the Zonal Organizing Secretary of the South-South APC, Blessing Agbomhere.

The statement was in response to the social media sensation’s scathing verbal attack on Akpabio for leading a five-man Federal Government delegation to the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican on Saturday, April 26.

In the three-minute viral video, VeryDarkMan described Akpabio’s presence in Rome as ‘Shameful,’ insisting that the Senate president lacked the moral standing to attend the Pope’s funeral when he ought to be paying a condolence visit to Benue, Plateau, Kwara, Ogun, Enugu and other states currently bedevilled by killings.

While urging him to draw a line between activism and slander, the APC also admonished him against going after the former Akwa Ibom Governor again in future.

Agbomhere also urged Nigerians to ignore the ‘Uninformed ranting’ of the social media influencer.

READ ALSO

According to him, the current administration is working assiduously behind the scenes to tackle the pervasive insecurity across the country, which it inherited from previous administrations.

He said, “VeryDarkMan is becoming notorious for blackmail, slander and character assassination while pretending to be an advocate for the masses and social crusader.

“The unwarranted verbal attack on the number three citizen of Nigeria who did not send himself to Rome but was duly nominated by the President to lead a delegation to represent Nigeria. What exactly is wrong with that?

“Being a devout Catholic and family man with unblemished character, President Tinubu saw in Akpabio a worthy ambassador of Nigeria to such an event as the Pope’s funeral and wasted no time in thrusting that responsibility on him. What is wrong with that?

“I am, with this statement, issuing VeryDarkMan a one-week ultimatum to immediately tender an unreserved apology to the Senate president for the slanderous comments and to desist from further bringing the integrity of the President Bola Tinubu led administration into disrepute in the eyes of the global community.”

“Upon his return from France and the UK, Tinubu met with the security chiefs and during the meeting, he gave them marching orders to ensure that a different approach is deployed in the fight against insecurity.

“Does this sound like a man who is not serious about protecting the lives and property of Nigerians?

“Mind you, the complex security problems in the country cannot be wished away with a wave of the hand; it takes time to achieve a semblance of peace, and that is a commitment that the Tinubu-led administration made to Nigerians while assuming office and is still committed to achieving.” the statement read.

Share