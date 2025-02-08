Romantic retreats await lovers at Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort

Share

Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort and Conference Centre is poised to treat couples and lovers to exciting time this Valentine season as the famed warm spring resort has outlined romantic and appealing packages for lovers’ delight.

The only warm spring resort in Nigeria, featuring both warm and cold springs, with both melting at an intersection and yet maintaining their respective thermal pressure, is nestled against an inviting natural and serene setting on the undulating hills of Ikogosi town, Ekiti State.

The resort offering is, ‘Love in Ikogosi,’ and wearing already a new look for lovers, the packages span February 14 and 16. Some of the features of the creatively curated packages include exclusive and romantic accommodation treats, with discounted rates on all the rooms’ categories; warm lovers’ welcome with chocolate cupcakes – a bottle of wine, and a decorated fruit platter;

Complimentary breakfast to start each day, alongside a la carte lunch and a romantic dinner under the stars; spring tour; spa session; and access to the thermal swimming pool and Arinta Waterfall.

Also on the bill are a number of fun and bond activities for the couples as such aerobics, power hike, and art crafts (paint and sip; tie and dye); romantic movie night, photoshoot session; and bonfire night to end the day on a cozy note.

A number of gift items including a branded Ikogosi T-shirt as a keepsake are aslo available.

Speaking on the offerings, the General Manager resort, Lanre Sharafa Balogun noted “Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love, and we’ve designed the ‘Love in Ikogosi’ package to provide couples with an extraordinary and serene experience.

‘‘From romantic dinners under the stars to relaxing spa sessions, our goal is to create a magical setting where love can flourish amidst nature’s beauty.”

He extends invitation to couples to take advantage of this offer to retreat and savour a romantic getaway from their grinding daily routine and immerse themselves in the tranquil enclave of the resort.

