Romantic Comedy ‘A Weekend Fiasco’ Makes Cinema Debut

The highly anticipated romantic comedy-drama ‘A Weekend Fiasco’ premiered in grand style on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at the prestigious Filmhouse IMAX Cinemas, Lekki, Lagos.

The event drew an impressive gathering of Nollywood stars, industry stakeholders, media executives, and fans, all eager to experience the laugh-out-loud yet thought-provoking film that explores love, deception, and the hilarity of secrets gone wrong.

The night kicked off with a star-studded red-carpet reception, setting the tone for an evening filled with glitz, laughter, and a celebration of Nigerian cinema. Among the stars in attendance were the cast Ini Edo, Odunlade Adekola, Yvonne Jegede, Liquorose, Diva Gold, Chimezie Imo, and a lot of industry favourites like Femi Branch, Bimbo Akintola, Uyoyou Adia, Judith Audu, Mayowa Bakare, VJ Adams, and Bizzle Osikoya, among others.

Following the successful premiere, the movie, which is distributed by Cinemax Distribution, is set for nationwide cinema release from Friday, September 5, 2025.

‘A Weekend Fiasco’ follows the story of Tobe (Alex Ekubo) and Nicole (Ini Edo), a married couple who appear to have the perfect relationship to outsiders.

They are both hiding secrets as each is planning to spend a romantic getaway weekend with their respective lovers. Their carefully concealed affairs take an unexpected turn when they both show up at the same resort with their side partners.

As Tobe struggles to hide Rekiya (his side chick) from Nicole, while Nicole tries to keep her affair under wraps, a hilarious chain of events unfolds.

Executively Produced and Produced by Damilola Osikoya for Switch Visuals Productions and directed by Samuel ‘Bigsam’ Olatunji, the film combines humour with social commentary on love, fidelity, and the double lives people sometimes lead.

Speaking at the premiere, producer Damilola Osikoya expressed excitement about the project and its reception.

“This film is a reflection of real human relationships but told in the most hilarious way possible. At its core, it is about love, betrayal, and the awkward situations people get into when they try to juggle double lives. We wanted audiences to laugh, but also to see the lessons hidden in the comedy,” she said.

She further noted that this was the first film produced by Switch Visuals Productions and a lot more is already on the way as Switch Visuals Productions makes their announcement into Nollywood Cinemas with ‘A Weekend Fiasco’.

Also speaking, Director ‘Bigsam’ noted that: “Every actor brought their A-game to this project, and it was a joy bringing the script to life. The story is relatable, the comedy is sharp, and I believe this film will resonate strongly with viewers. Nigerians love to laugh, but they also love stories that feel real, and ‘A Weekend Fiasco’ strikes that perfect balance.”