Romance Scam: Anambra Govt Reacts To Arrest Of LG Chairman In US

The Anambra State Government has reacted to the recent arrest of Franklin Nwadialo, the Chairman of Ogbaru Local Government over alleged romance scam.

Nwadialo was apprehended by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Texas, United States, for allegedly orchestrating a $3.3 million romance scam.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, Dr Law Mefor, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, clarified that Nwadialo is not an appointee of Governor Chukwuma Soludo but was elected by the people of Ogbaru and represented the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

“He was chosen by his people and the political party he belongs to.

“He’s not an appointee of Soludo, therefore I cannot speak for his conduct.

“Those who elected him should answer such questions whether the offence is true or not because I only speak for the state government,” the statement reads.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Nwadialo’s arrest raises significant concerns, as he could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted in the U.S. court.

The alleged crime has sparked discussions about the integrity of public officeholders and the responsibility of local communities in electing their leaders.

The Anambra State Government has, however, distanced itself from the issue.

The Govt emphasized that it would not comment on the validity of the allegations, reiterating that the situation is under the jurisdiction of those who elected him and the relevant authorities.

