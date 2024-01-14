Roma vs Milan: Svilar Starts Over Patricio In Goal

Mile Svilar has gained a starting place over first-choice goalkeeper Rui Patricio for Roma in their clash against Milan tonight.

According the line-up, Roma have opted to start with Mile Svilar in between the sticks in a high-profile encounter versus Milan.

The Rossoneri are the second-best goalscoring side in the Serie A this season till now as they have netted 35 times and only league leaders Inter have scored more, with their tally at 49.

This is set to be a challenging task for the Belgian stopper as he makes his first start of the season in the league after recording 7 appearances from the Europa League and the Coppa Italia combined.

The Giallorossi suffered exit from the Italian cup competition earlier last week and are now desperately looking for a response.

Manager Jose Mourinho is set to serve his suspension from the sidelines but the dynamic individual will surely motivate his players in the right way to win this match.