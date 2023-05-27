Roma Stunned By Late Fiorentina Victory

Roma’s European hopes were dealt with a blow on Saturday when they let a lead slip late on to lose away at Fiorentina.

Fiorentina:2 Roma:1 Full time

Scorers:a Fiorentin Jovic 85′, Ikoné 88; Roma El Shaarawy 11′

The Giallorossi took the lead when Andrea Belotti’s floated cross was nodded down by Ola Solbakken into the patch of Stephan El Shaarawy, and he tapped home for 1-0.

But the match was then turned on its head in the dying minutes when Luka Jović finished a knock-down from close range to equalise for Fiorentina.

Before Jonathan Ikoné tapped in at the back post to complete a dramatic comeback inside three minutes for the Viola

That result means Roma remains sixth, with the Europa League final against Sevilla to come on Wednesday, while Fiorentina are up to ninth.