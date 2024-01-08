Roma Legend Predicts Mourinho Will Leave Roma

Roma legend, Aldair feels José Mourinho will leave the Giallorossi at the end of the season and is sad to see Tiago Pinto walk out of the Stadio Olimpico.

Former Brazilian defender Aldair, winner of a World Cup and a Serie A title during his playing career, spoke about Roma’s season on Monday, after attending an event to launch the 2023-24 Serie A ‘Panini’ album sticker in Milan.

Mourinho was sent off during a 1-1 draw against Atalanta at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday night and with a contract expiring this coming June, many are wondering whether the Special One will extend his stay in the capital.

“It’s hard to tell if Mourinho will stay. There were rumours he would leave last summer, and to me, he’s unlikely to remain,” Aldair told reporters.

Mourinho has reiterated that his priority is to stay at the Stadio Olimpico. On the other hand, his compatriot Tiago Pinto will leave the club next month as Roma have decided not to offer the Portuguese director a new deal.

“It was surprising. He did what he could at Roma; they’ve never had a lot of money, but he always fulfilled his duties. I am sorry he goes,” said Aldair.

“Roma’s main target remains the Champions League, but other teams, such as Torino, Bologna and Fiorentina, are playing well,” continued the former Brazilian defender.

“Many didn’t expect these teams to do so well, but this is Roma’s target because Inter and Juventus are too far away.”

Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Atalanta means Roma are currently outside a European placement in Serie A as they sit eighth in the table, four points below fourth-placed Fiorentina.

Their next Serie A game is away at Milan, but before that, they have another crucial match in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals against Lazio.

“A derby is always a special game. Both teams are not in a great moment, and anything can happen, but it would be great for Roma to go ahead by winning this match,” noted Aldair.