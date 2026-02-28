Roma, Juventus Set For High-Stakes Serie A Showdown

A fierce battle for European qualification will take centre stage on Sunday as AS Roma host Juventus at the iconic Stadio Olimpico in a Matchday 31 clash of the Serie A season.

The encounter promises to be a tense affair with both sides sitting next to each other inside the top six. With only a handful of matches left in the campaign, Sunday’s fixture carries the weight of a potential six-pointer in the race for Champions League and Europa spots. Roma head into the tie in blistering form.

The capital club edged Lecce 1-0 away from home last weekend, with Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk netting a late winner to keep their momentum alive.

The result moved the Giallorossi within four points of fourth-placed Bologna. Under the guidance of veteran tactician Claudio Ranieri, Roma have rediscovered consistency and defensive discipline.

They boast nine wins and a draw from their last 10 league outings and are unbeaten in 14 consecutive Serie A matches.

Even more impressive is their defensive solidity, having conceded just once in their previous seven league games. Juventus, however, will not travel to Rome lacking confidence.

The Bianconeri claimed a narrow 1-0 victory over Genoa last Saturday in what marked a winning start for new manager Igor Tudor.

Young forward Kenan Yildiz struck early in that contest, and Juventus controlled proceedings thereafter to seal all three points.

The reverse fixture between the two sides in Turin last September ended in a goalless stalemate, underlining how evenly matched they have been this season.

Both teams also kept clean sheets in their respective wins last weekend, further pointing to what could be a tight and tactical contest.

While Juventus appear rejuvenated under Tudor, Roma’s sustained run of form and home advantage at the Olimpico may tilt the balance slightly in their favour.

With both sides known for defensive organisation, clear-cut chances could be limited. All signs suggest a closely fought encounter, but Roma’s current momentum makes them slight favourites to edge proceedings as they push to strengthen their bid for a top-four finish.