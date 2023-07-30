Roma Identify Gianluca Scamacca As Striker They Need

A new chapter is set to unfold in Roma’s transfer rollercoaster with Tammy Abraham’s recent injury record and last season’s meagre goal return from Andrea Belotti, a fresh breath of hope is on the horizon.

As confirmed by Cacio Marcato, Roma’s upper bird and decision have identified the linchpin to strengthen their attacking arsenal.

A litany of players have been linked with the Giallorossi in recent weeks, but a clear target has now emerged.

It appears that their search for a centre-forward may soon be over, with José Mourinho’s quest for an attacking reinforcement about to be answered.

The whispers around the club are that Tiago Pinto getting ready to cash in Gianluca Scamacca.

This former Sassuolo prodigy, who had previously expressed his affection for the Giallorossi, has notably scrubbed ‘West Ham player’ from his Instagram bio.

This, also including his omission from the Hammers’ most recent friendly matches, is a strong indication of an impending sale.

In this game of market strategy, West Ham had been playing a waiting game, hopeful of an enticing offer that would justify the 36 million euros they shelled out last summer to secure the Italian striker.

Despite this, no concrete interest has materialised, prompting the London club to consider Roma’s substantial loan offer.

The proposed deal, valued at around 4 to 5 million euros, includes a redemption clause contingent on Scamacca’s seasonal appearances and Roma’s qualification for the next Champions League, at a rate of 22 million euros.

West Ham’s management, however, seeks to modify this stipulation, limiting the redemption clause to Scamacca’s playing time alone.

In response, Roma’s general manager, Pinto, is set to fly to London next week to iron out these details and seal the deal.

The trip is backed by a full accord with Scamacca himself, signalling a potential endgame in this transfer plot.

The anticipation in the Eternal City is palpable, as fans await the return of their emissary, hopefully with Scamacca in tow.