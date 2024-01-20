Roma Fans Carry Multiple Banners Hailing Jose Mourinho

Love for Jose Mourinho is still high amongst Roma fans, with multiple banners supporting the coach seen in the Stadio Olimpico during the match with Hellas Verona.

This week’s Tuesday saw the Giallorossi fire The Special One, ending a 30-month tenure in the dugout in the Italian city.

After winning the Conference League in his debut season and reaching the Europa League final in his second, Mourinho rapidly won over the supporters.

Following Mourinho’s dismissal, banners and posters praising him and voicing fury at the club’s owners, the Friedkins, started to spread across the streets of Rome.

Several banners criticising the Roma management or praising Mourinho were seen being carried aloft by supporters at the Stadio Olimpico during the match against Hellas Verona.

“We did not demand trophies and laurels, but only respect for the shirt and its fans. Honour Roma and fight for its people!”

“You defended our Roma and took us to victory. Eternal glory for Mourinho!”

“It was a privilege having you on our side thank you Jose.”

“There are memories that have no contracts, the runs and smiles you gave us, every time you stood up for us, you will always be respected for your Romanismo, thank you Mister.”