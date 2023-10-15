Roma Eye Winter Move For Genoa Defender

After finishing outside the top four in Serie A the previous season, Roma had a busy summer bolstering Jose Mourinho’s squad.

The past champions of the Europa Conference League, though, are hesitant to completely abandon their hiring drive as the January transfer window approaches.

Mourinho has not had enough dependable choices at the back, with Chris Smalling and Marash Kumbulla battling with chronic ailments and Diego Llorente recently joining them out of action.

While there is optimism that the Spaniard will return to the team following the international break, Roma needs to have patience with the former pair.

On top of their injury crisis, Roma will be without summer acquisition Evan Ndicka for a decent chunk of the second half of the season. The ex-Eintracht Frankfurt man is widely expected to feature for Ivory Coast at AFCON 2024 in the winter.

READ ALSO:

As such, Mourinho will need to dive back into the market to strengthen his defensive department.

Jerome Boateng’s entourages have already approached Roma over the possibility of hiring their client on a short-term deal. But the Italians are not overly enthusiastic about landing the injury-prone veteran.

According to various media reports in Italy, they have a younger alternative in mind. Genoa’s Radu Dragusin is a player of their liking.

Unlike Boateng, the Romania international is familiar with Serie A, having spent his entire senior career in Italy. After failing to make a name for himself at Juventus despite enjoying two impressive loan spells at Genoa and Sampdoria, he finally cut ties with the Turin side in the summer.

Genoa snapped the 21-year-old up in the transfer window just finished. Therefore, they might be unwilling to discuss his sale this winter ( January Transfer).