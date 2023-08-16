Roma Confirm Signing Of European Champion From PSG

Roma have completed the signing of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder, Renato Sanches.

The Portugal international joins the Serie A giants on an initial season-long loan with an option to buy.

Sanches exploded onto the international scene as a teenager during his country’s Euro 2016 triumph.

José Mourinho’s side becomes Sanches’ fifth club in seven years after spells with Swansea City, Lille, and the French champions.