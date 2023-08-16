New Telegraph

August 16, 2023
Roma Confirm Signing Of European Champion From PSG

Roma have completed the signing of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder, Renato Sanches.

The Portugal international joins the Serie A giants on an initial season-long loan with an option to buy.

Sanches exploded onto the international scene as a teenager during his country’s Euro 2016 triumph.

But the 25-year-old’s career path since joining Bayern Munich that summer has veered in different directions.

José Mourinho’s side becomes Sanches’ fifth club in seven years after spells with Swansea City, Lille, and the French champions.

The Giallorossi re-signed their former enforcer Leandro Paredes also from PSG on Wednesday in a reported €4m deal.

