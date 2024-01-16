Roma Appoint Daniele De Rossi As New Manager

After firing Jose Mourinho, AS Roma formally named Daniele De Rossi as the team’s new manager on Tuesday, January 16.

This was contained in a statement issued via its verified X account where Seria A confirmed the development.

Mourinho was fired by Roma earlier this season due to his bad performance with the team.

“AS Roma is pleased to announce that Daniele De Rossi has been appointed as the new Technical Manager of the First Team until 30 June 2024.

“Welcome home, Daniele!,” Roma tweeted.

Prior to his departure from the game, De Rossi was a player for AS Roma.