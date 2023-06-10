Role Out Urgent Palliative To Cushions Effect Of Fuel Subsidy, NUJ Tells Tinubu

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kano State Council, has called on the Federal Government to hasten the provisions of effective Palliative measures to cushion the effect of the removal of the fuel subsidy.

The NUJ State Chairman and Secretary, Comrade Abbas Ibrahim and Abba Mirtala respectively, said in a Communique issued at the end of the Congress that Nigerians deserved some recipes going by the economic and Social devastation they are.

“Government and other stakeholders should quickly create and provide ways and means to cushion the effects of fuel Subsidy withdrawal on the Public”

The Congress congratulates Abba Kabir Yusuf as Governor of Kano state and calls on him to strengthen his relationship with the media through improved access to information.

The Congress also called on Communities to clear drainages and desist from the act of indiscriminate dumping of refuse to forestall any impending flood.

Similarly, NUJ urged Concerned authorities to check the menace of underaged persons driving vehicles in the state.

The NUJ described the recent actions taken by the recently constituted mobile courts of sentencing phone robbers to imprisonment without options of fines as commendable.

“As the Eid-el-Kabir approaches, excesses and other immoral activities engaged by youth in gala centers should be checked, adding that Congress notes the reactivation of streetlights around the city by the government.