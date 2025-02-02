Role of Parenting Institution In Reducing Recidivism Among Pardoned Criminals: A study of Osun State (I)

Share

The news of Sunday Omisakin, a young man remanded in the Ilesa Correctional Centre by an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court for stealing a plasma television, made headlines on January 21, 2025. This incident was particularly disheartening as Omisakin had been among the eight individuals granted a state pardon by Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on December 24, 2024. Alongside others, including Segun Olowookere and Sunday Morakinyo—pardoned for offenses ranging from armed robbery to theft. However, Omisakin’s return to crime underscores a significant societal and systemic challenge we face in our clime. Recidivism is defined as the relapse of criminal behaviour that results in the re-arrest, reconviction, and/or reimprisonment of an individual.

As a parenting and fatherhood development strategist, I am deeply concerned about the patterns that lead individuals back into crime after receiving a second chance. How do we ensure the vicious cycle does not continue? What is the hope of life for the forgiven ex-convict? This paper is driven by a commitment to addressing the root causes of recidivism, particularly through the lens of family dynamics, parenting, and the role of fatherhood. My goal is to ensure that our correctional centres are not merely places of punitive confinement but spaces for genuine transformation, equipping individuals to reintegrate into society successfully. This issue is not just about reducing crime but about nurturing safer, healthier communities where systems of correction truly correct and reform.

I attempted to find verified data to support this article, but unfortunately, I was unable to. Clearly, Nigeria has insufficient data on the subject of recidivism. There is neither any harmonised data from the various law enforcement agencies to give a clear picture of the recidivism rate in Nigeria nor was there one from the National Bureau of statistics. Yet, having data to work with is a major challenge. But a quick study into the work of Oluwakemi Adelagun as published in Premium Times on January 31, 2024, entitled; Recidivism: In Nigeria, many ex-offenders return to crime after serving jail terms gave me an insight into the deep challenges we are dealing with as a country. Oluwakemi deep dived into the multi-facet challenges the convicts and ex-convicts are battling while at the correctional centres and while they are outside on pardon.

Sources from WORLD POPULATION REVIEW shows empirical data from the US of approximately 45% of released offenders are reconvicted within three years. The studies were covered from 2005 to 2013. United Kingdom (England and Wales):

In the UK; source from GOV.UK shows the rate was 25.5% for the January to March 2022. This represents an increase of 1.2 percentage points from the same quarter in 2021 and a slight increase (0.1 percentage points) over the last quarter.

In preparing for this paper, I studied over 21 countries and Denmark has the highest recidivism rate of 63% reconviction. Recidivism rates vary significantly around the world, next to this in other countries are reported to be as high as 57% and do not seem to decline in recent years.

Multiple studies have revealed that the deplorable conditions of correctional centres in Nigeria play a significant role in encouraging recidivism. Many correctional facilities, instead of rehabilitating inmates, expose them to further inhumane treatment, overcrowding, and inadequate psychological or vocational support. Rather than serving as reformative institutions, these centres often harden individuals, making it difficult for them to reintegrate into society. Without proper rehabilitation, many ex-convicts leave prison with little to no improvement in their skills, mind-set, or opportunities, increasing their likelihood of returning to crime.

Beyond the prison walls, societal stigma and economic hardship further push ex-offenders back into criminal activities. Many former inmates face rejection from their families, communities, and employers, making it nearly impossible for them to find stable jobs or a means of livelihood. The lack of structured reintegration programs and financial support from individuals or organizations leaves them with limited options for survival. Without a system that encourages proper rehabilitation and societal acceptance, these individuals are more likely to resort to crime as a means of survival, perpetuating the cycle of recidivism. It is sad that the correctional centres that should serve as rehabilitation centres have turned itself against its primary objective

Until August 2019, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) was named the Nigeria Prison Service. It was rechristened to underscore its mandate to reform and rehabilitate offenders to become better citizens. The NCoS is an arm of the criminal justice system domiciled in the Ministry of Interior.

The then President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law the bill to amend the 1999 constitution to move correctional centres from the exclusive to the concurrent legislative list. This means that the states can now run prisons. This should be laudable, hitherto, we are yet to see the benefits of this.

I will be providing strategies that parent coaches and family life practitioners can implement to help reduce recidivism in our society in the concluding part of this article in the next publication.

Share

Please follow and like us: