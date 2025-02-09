Role of Parenting Institution In Reducing Recidivism Among Pardoned Criminals: A Case Study of Osun State (II)

Share

We cannot always wait on the federal or state government for lasting solutions to effectively address recidivism, parent coaches and family life practitioners must adopt a proactive and multi-faceted approach that not only rehabilitates offenders but also strengthens the family unit as a preventive structure. By encouraging positive parental engagement, instilling cultural values of accountability, and creating support systems for reintegration, we can break the cycle of repeat offenses.

This concluding section explores practical interventions that can be implemented to ensure that individuals leaving correctional facilities are equipped with the necessary emotional, psychological, and social tools to reintegrate successfully into society.

The rehabilitation and reintegration of ex-convicts are crucial not only for their personal transformation but also for the overall stability of society. We have more in our hands as challenges we are dealing with and we must not fold our hands and allow this to progress unabated. Many of these guys face a great level of dehumanisation even after leaving the correctional centres from neglect to stigmatisation and selective profiling and this may lead to emotional torture. When former offenders are abandoned and stigmatized, they face immense difficulty in securing employment, reconnecting with their families, and reintegrating into the community. And one major succour they need is how they can be accepted back to the society they once belonged to. They long for a community where their voices will be heard again! But the moment they are deprived of this; the marginalization often forces them back into criminal activities and the cycle of re-offense surfaces which endangers the safety and moral fabric of the society. Our collective concern should be how to remove the stigma.

More critically are the unintended consequences of this on teens and youth; neglected ex-convicts become living proof to teens and youths that once an individual makes a mistake, society offers no second chance. This perception can discourage reformation, ignite resentment against societal structures, and push vulnerable young people toward crime rather than rehabilitation. Without structured reintegration efforts, the next generation may grow up believing that crime is an inevitable path, especially when former offenders are continuously treated as outcasts.

Given the already overcrowded correctional centres and other challenges the justice system is facing, governments alone cannot bear the responsibility of addressing recidivism. The parenting institution, as the coordinating hub of all spheres of influence, has a crucial role in training parenting experts to step into this gap. By equipping parent coaches and family life practitioners with the necessary skills to support ex-convicts, we can facilitate their smooth transition back into society and prevent the negative ripple effects of neglect. When former offenders are properly rehabilitated and welcomed back into the community, they serve as testimonies of transformation, offering hope to young people that change is possible. It is, therefore, a collective duty to ensure that reintegration programs are prioritized, as they not only reduce crime rates but also nurture a society where mistakes do not define an individual’s entire future.

We must know that one of the greatest barriers to successful reintegration is labelling. It is the greatest fear of anyone who has once committed an offence. When society defines individuals solely by their past mistakes, refusing to see their potential for transformation. This form of stigma not only isolates ex-convicts but also reinforces a cycle of crime, as they may feel there is no path to redemption. When a person is repeatedly reminded of their failure, they may begin to internalize it, believing that change is impossible. By breaking this pattern and encouraging a culture of rehabilitation rather than condemnation, we create an environment where individuals are encouraged to reform, contribute positively to society, and serve as examples of transformation for younger generations.

I present below suggested interventions parenting experts can adopt to reduce recidivism in Nigeria.

1. Family Reintegration and Support Programs: Many ex-offenders struggle with reintegration due to broken family relationships. Parent coaches and family life practitioners can facilitate structured reintegration programs that reconnect former inmates with their families. This can include mediation sessions, family counselling, and structured visits before release. Rebuilding trust and strengthening family bonds provide a solid emotional foundation that reduces the likelihood of reoffending.

2. Parental Skill Development for Former Offenders: Many individuals who have been incarcerated may lack positive role models or parenting skills. Teaching ex-offenders responsible parenting, emotional intelligence, and conflict resolution helps them reconnect with their children and break generational cycles of crime. When ex-offenders develop a sense of responsibility toward their families, they are less likely to return to criminal behaviour.

3. Mentorship and Community-Based Support Networks: Providing former offenders with access to mentorship programs led by trained parent coaches, faith-based leaders, emotional intelligent specialists, or family life practitioners helps them transition smoothly into society. These mentors can guide them in making positive life choices, securing employment, and developing strong social ties that discourage relapse into criminal activities. A strong community-based support system ensures that ex-offenders have accountability partners who encourage them to make better decisions.

These interventions not only aid in rehabilitating offenders but also create a family-centred approach to crime prevention and

