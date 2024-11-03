Role of parent coaches in curbing parental aggression in schools (II)

Share

I established in the last publication on how parental aggression in recent years has been a disturbing trend within the education sector in Nigeria and this has garnered increasing attention from parents, educators, government, and mental health professionals. There are a few precipitating factors contributing to this aggression which often manifested through verbal confrontations, threats, altercation, and physical fight in schools as I had pointed out in my last publication. These actions undermine the foundational trust between parents and schools. This occurrence not only disrupts the learning environment but also sets a negative precedent for students, who are susceptible to the tensions they see around them, hence the need for parent coaches to rise to the occasion by coming up with interventions to correct this abnormality right on-time, because parental aggression has the propensity to erode respect for authority in school environment, discourage teacher morale, and create a climate of fear and division within the education sector.

In this week’s piece, I shall be highlighting suggested interventions parent coaches can deploy to arrest this situation. These interventions have emerged from years of dedicated engagement and collaboration I have had with key stakeholders across the education and parenting sectors.

Throughout my parenting advocacy journey for a decade and half, I’ve worked closely with teachers, school administrators, parent coaches, child psychologists, emotional intelligence specialists, and policymakers, all of whom bring unique perspectives on the complexities of parental involvement in education. Through our constant robust discussions, seminars, and hands-on personal coaching experiences with various cases of parental aggression have provided me invaluable insights into the root causes and effective strategies for mitigating these avoidable conflicts.

We have, together, identified interventions that can nurture a cohesive and unified caregiving environment that seek to empower parents to support schools constructively while ensuring teachers feel respected and safe in their roles. These recommendations are a product of continuous engagement structurally backed up by best practices to make them practical tools for parent coaches with a view to reducing aggression and building stronger parent-school partnerships

An essential intervention to curb parental aggression in schools is the establishment of a consistent, uniform discipline culture. This culture emphasizes fair treatment for all students, regardless of class, ethnicity, race, or religion. When schools apply disciplinary policies equitably, parents are less likely to feel that their child is being singled out or treated unfairly. Transparency in disciplinary measures encourages trust, as parents see that the school prioritizes fairness and objectivity, rather than favoritism or bias. This uniform approach will help schools build a trusting relationship with parents and reduce the likelihood of confrontations

Establishment of a structured conflict resolution practice can help schools handle disagreements between parents and teachers calmly and professionally and speedily prevents disagreement from escalating into aggression. one of the ways to achieve this is for schools to invest in mediation training for staff. This is a proactive measure that prepares selected school staff members to serve as mediators in situations of conflict, particularly those involving parents. This specialized training equips staff with essential skills in de-escalation, empowers them in active listening, and unbiased conflict resolution.

Benefits of these interventions to schools and parents

Instituting a uniform discipline measure devoid of selective punishment will enhance trust and credibility. I have seen this happen in some schools where a consistent disciplinary approach has built trust among students, parents, and staff by ensuring that everyone is treated fairly and impartially. Any parent in this school environment will feel confident and committed to the general school regulation and policy because when parents see that discipline is applied uniformly without favoritism or discrimination, they are less likely to feel that their child is being unfairly targeted, which can greatly reduce instances of parental aggression toward teachers or staff.

Investing in mediation training for staff can prevent aggression in parents and teachers. Trained mediators are equipped to step in early to address parent concerns before emotions boil over any issue and parents are more probably going to feel respected and heard when interacting with a mediator and this can build healthier parent-school relationships. Mediation-trained staff are valuable resources in school settings because they promote a culture of open communication, respect, and effective conflict management. This intervention can transform parent-school interactions and reduce the likelihood of aggressive incidents.

In conclusion, parental aggression in schools remains a pressing issue that undermines the trust and collaborative spirit needed for our precious children to thrive in a school environment. By implementing these interventions such as establishing a uniform discipline policy and offering mediation training for staff, schools can create a fairer, more respectful culture, and environment that promotes unity and understanding among parents, students, and teachers alike.

Parent coaches are encouraged to adopt these interventions in guiding parents toward a more positive approach to school partnerships. Together, these efforts can curb parental aggression and strengthen the parent-school relationship.

