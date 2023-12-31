Role of CSOs, Media in Promoting Democracy, Good Governance (4)

Introduction

In the last part of this intervention, we dealt with the following sub-topics: Good governance differs from country to country; Major good governance indicators and good governance needs strong followership (having commenced the same). In this part, we shall further explore the following themes: Good governance needs strong followership; Some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Nigeria; Typologies of Nigerian CSOs; questions raised by CSOs; Proliferation and Roles of CSOs; NGOs and the role of CSOs. Please read on.

Good Governance Needs Strong Followership (Civil Society Organisations) (continues)

Members of the political community should see good governance as a collective effort where they must play their part. Citizens can set up Non-governmental organisations to address or assist the government in tackling some perceived problems of the polity. Civil societies like religious organisations, organised labour, academic unions, student organisations, should be strengthened and help in defending the autonomy of private interest. The civil society and Non-governmental organisations, community based organisations, market associations, professional associations should be able to collaborate and mobilise the citizens to stand against democratic abuses, obnoxious laws and policies; roguery in position of power, election rigging etc.

The end will be massive withdrawal of support in the form of mass action, strikes, demonstration etc until the government purges itself of toga of enslavement and maltreatment of the people. In the same vein, it follows that any government that cannot command followership of its citizens is already heading to the precipice. If it degenerates to the level of exceeding its powers, and becomes purposeless and infringes on natural rights of the people, it should be dissolved because the essence of instating governance has been defeated. Choosing credible leaders is the greatest duty followers must perform. It is incumbent on them to elect and enthrone their leader. They should not tolerate poor leadership.

They should assess their leaders based on veritable values of honesty, integrity, accountability, probity etc. The people should not mortgage their conscience by taking bribes from the leader before they elect them. They must note that any leader who wants to buy the people is evil and will eventually shortchange them. The people should elicit nothing short of sound accountable leadership”. Good governance posits also that there must be absence of corruption so as to preserve the integrity of democracy. The absence of bribery, graft and corruption in general spurs growth, development and foreign investment.

Some CSOs in Nigeria Acronyms and Abbreviations

ASUU – Academic Staff Union of Universities, CAN – Christian Association of Nigeria, CBO – Community based Organisation, CLO – Civil Liberties Organisation CSO – Civil Society Organisation, DG – Democracy and Governance, CEDPA – Centre for Development and Population Activities , ENABLE – Creating an Enabling Environment for Women’s Effective Participation. FOIACT – Freedom of Information Act, FOMWAN – Federation of Muslim Woman’s Association of Nigeria, ILO – International La- bour Organisation, INEC – Independent Na- tional Electoral Commission, LAW GROUP – International Human Rights Law Group, MAN – Manufactures Association of Nigeria NACCIMA – National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture, NCWS – National Council of Women’s Societies, NLC – Nigeria Labour Congress, NGO – Non-Government Organ- isation, NSCIA – Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, PACE – Partnership for Advocacy and Civil Empowerment, PROS- PECT – Promoting Stakeholder Participation in Economic Transition, TMG – Transition Monitoring Group, UDD – Universal Defenders of Democracy Typologies of Nigerian CSOs:

Professional Associations, Labour and Trade Unions, Philanthropic Organisations, Religious or Faith- based Organisations, Development NGOs, Service Delivery Organisations, Research, Resource/Support Centres Foundations, Ethnic Militias/Vanguards, Networks: Umbrellas, Issue-driven Networks Health, Education, Regional Networks, Woman’s Networks, Private Sector, Community- Based Organizations (CBOs) Community Development Associations (CDAs), Town Unions, Religious Association, Neighbor- hood Associations and Vigilance Groups, Social Clubs and Age Grade Associations, Trade Guilds, Market Women Associations, Youth Organisations

Questions raised by CSOs

Support for civil society’s role in building democracy in Nigeria thus raises three (3) Fundamental questions: 1. How can civil society’s meta-role in restoring the interest of the public on the priority agenda of the public on the priority agenda of the political elite be strengthened? 2. How can the centrifugal forces among civil society groups be best managed so that coalitions advocating priority public issues can be maintained? 3. How does the structural division within civil society between interest based organisations and the NGOs impact USAID strategy for assisting civil society’s role in building democracy in Nigeria.

Proliferation and roles of CSOs in Nigeria

After decades of struggling with military rule, Nigerian Civil Society has emerged as a vibrant, battle-hardened force for change in the Nation’s young democracy. Yet civil society in Nigeria developed in relations to the beleaguered state. Thus the diversity and many complexities that characterize Nigerian politics are reflected in its dynamic civil society, including the contradictions that result in seeking to build a democracy out of a policy that is not a single coherent nation.

Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs)

Closely related to but different from CSOs are Non-Government Organisations (NGOs). NGO are non-governmental organisations which are founded voluntarily by citizens who have the zeal to work for the welfare of the citizens. They are generally formed independent of the government; non-profit making and very active in humanitarian and social causes. They also include clubs and associations that provide services to their members and the larger society. They have a high degree of public trust which makes them useful stake- holders for the concerns of society. Some NGOs have been known to be lobby groups for corporations, e.g, the World Economic Forum. But they are distinct from International and intergovernmental organisations (IOs), in that the latter group is more directly involved with sovereign states and their governments.

Examples of NGOs are: Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Salvation Army, Emergency Nutrition Network, Health link, Health Net TPO, CARE (fighting against global poverty) and Global Humanitarian Assistance. Other examples are: INGO – An international NGO such as Oxfam; ENGO – An environ- mental NGO like Greenpeace; RINGO – A religious international NGO such as Catholic Relief Services; CSO – A Civil Society Organization like Amnesty International.

The Nigerian State

The Nigerian state began as a colonial imposition on a wide range of polities existing within Nigeria’s current boundaries, making it in many ways a nation of nations. Several decades of irresponsible military rule, after the exit of the colonialists, left the country as deeply divided as it was prior to independence. Military leaders and their civilian allies exploited ethnic differences to prolong their stay in power and to capture the vast oil rev- enues that had been centralized under state control since the 1970s. As the mismanaged economy rose-divided with oil prices in the 1980s, the handful of elite with access to the state grew fabulously rich while the number of Nigerians living in poverty rose shockingly from a quarter of the population in the 1970s to three-quarters of the population in the 1990s. The elite-known as the ‘Big Men”-have massive networks of clients dependent upon them for channels to state Largesse.

Nigerian Politics

Nigerian politics is primarily a game of “Big Men” seeking to recoup their election investments and to expand their access to state resources, it often has little to do with improving the lot of the vast majority of Nigerians. The great promises of civil society for democratic development in Nigeria therefore, is that the sector as a whole has the potential to reverse this growing political distance between the powerful elite and the largely disenfranchised masses. Civil society’s strength is in preserving a plurality of aggregated interests to balance those of the elite and to check the elite’s excesses on specific issues on occasion. The latter role, however, depends upon a unanimity among civil society groups that is difficult to forge and even harder to maintain beyond the political moment.

The role of CSOs

The political elite has long recognized both the promise and problems of civil society, and since the 1960s they have used a combination of repression and cooptation to bring the most powerful and representative of these groups into the orbit of the state. Trade unions, for instance, bear heavy state regulation and are partially dependent upon the state for funds. Nonetheless, unions and other great associa- tions like the Bar Association fought military rule throughout the 1980s and 1990s, and suffered as a result. As these massive Civil Society groups were hobbled by military interference, many Nigerian activists turned to a new type of organiza- tion that began to proliferate in the late 1980s, the NGO.

It is important to remember that NGOs are non sub-category of CSOs. Moreover, the end of military rule in 1999 opened political space and provoked a civil renaissance. The older, massive, interest based associations like trade unions and professional associations have rebuilt their structures and reasserted their former dominance of the political scene. Meanwhile, NGOs have pro- liferated across the country and many have begun the process of democratizing their own structure and developing mechanisms of representation and accountability. Civil Society has the potential to reserve the growing political distance between the powerful elite and the largely disenfranchised masses.

However, CSOs are not of one mind on issues, nor do they speak with one voice. CSOs represent issues from nearly all sides and speak with a cacophony of interests and demands that overlap, complete and/or contradict one another. In this context, can CSOs bring the government to reflect citizens’ interest? (To be continued).

“The ultimate tragedy is not the oppression and cruelty by the bad people but the silence over that by the good people.” (Martin Luther King, Jr.)

