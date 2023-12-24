Role of Civil Society Organisations, Media in Promoting Democracy, Good Governance (3)

Introduction

Last week, we commenced with good governance and how it differs from country to country. Governance is a relationship between rulers and the ruled, the state and society, the governors, and the governed. Countries that are quite similar in terms of their natural resources and social structure have shown strictly different performance in improving the welfare of their people. Much of this is attributable to standards of governance which may stifle and impedes development. Today, we shall continue our discourse on this imperative issue.

Good governance differs from country to country (continues)

In countries where there is corruption, poor control of public funds, lack of accountability, abuses of human rights and excessive military influence, development inevitably suffers. Michels states that the government is one of the actors in governance. Other actors, according to Regina .O. Arisi and Ukadike, O. J, involved in governance vary, depending on the level of government that is under discussion. In rural areas for example, other actors may include influential landlords, associations of peasant farmers, cooperatives, NGOs, research institutes, religious leaders, financial institutions, political parties, the military, etc.

Similarly, Odion-Akhaine stated that formal government structures constitute one means by which decisions are arrived at and implemented. At the national level, informal decision making structures such as “Kitchen Cabinets’’, or formal advisor may exist. In some rural areas, powerful families may make or influence decision making. Such informal decision making is often the results of corrupt practices or leads to bad governance.

Major good governance indicators

UNESCAPE states that good governance has eight major characteristics. They are, participatory by both men and women which is the key to good governance. The next is the rule of law which requires fair legal frameworks that are enforced impartially. It also requires full protection of human rights, particularly those of minorities. Impartial enforcement of laws requires an independent judiciary and incorruptible Police Force. The third point is transparency which means that decisions taken and their enforcement are done in a manner that follows rules and regulations.

The fourth is responsiveness which means that good governance requires that institutions and processes try to serve all stakeholders within a reasonable time frame. The fifth characteristic is consensus orientation. Good governance requires mediation of the different interests in society to reach a broad consensus in society on what is in the best interest of the whole community and how this can be achieved. It also requires a broad and long-term perspective on what is needed for sustainable human development and how to achieve the goals of such development.

The sixth characteristic is equity and inclusiveness. A society’s well being depends on ensuring that all its members feel that they have a stake in it and do not feel excluded from the mainstream of society. This requires all groups, but particularly the most vulnerable, have opportunities to improve or maintain their well being. The seventh characteristic is effectiveness and efficiency. Good governance means that processes and institutions produce results that meet the needs of society while making the best use of resources at their disposal.

The concept of efficiency in the context of good governance also covers the sustainable use of natural resources and the protection of the environment. The last characteristic of good governance is accountability. It is a key requirement of good governance, not only governmental institutions, but also the private sector and civil society organizations. Conclusively, good governance is an ideal which is difficult to achieve in its totality. Very few countries and society have come close to achieving good governance in its totality. However, to ensure sustainable human development, actions must be taken to work towards this ideal with the aim of making it a reality.

What is civil society?

Civil society is an unusual concept in that it always seems to require being defined before it is applied or discussed. In part this is because the concept was mainly used in discourse before the late eighties and many people are therefore unfamiliar with it. In part it is a result of an inherent ambiguity or elasticity in the concept (this is not so unusual. The apparently straight forward notion of freedom can in certain circumstances carry a meaning closer to license than to liberty.) Civil Society can be defined in broad terms as the arena where people come together to advance common interest, not for profit or political power, but because they care enough about something to take action (Edwards & Gaventa 2001).

Perhaps the simplest way to see civil society is as a “third sector” distinct from government and business. In this view, Civil Society refers essentially to the so-called “intermediary institution” such as professional association, religious groups, labour, unions, citizen advocacy organizations that give voice to various sectors of society and enrich public participation in democracies.

In all three schools of thought, Civil Society is essentially collective action in associations, across society and through the public sphere and as such it provides an essential counterweight to individualisms, as creative action Civil Society provides a much needed antidote to the cynicism that infects so much of contemporary politics and as values-based action, Civil Society provides a balance to the otherwise-overbearing influence of state authority and the temptations and incentives of the market, even if those values are contested, so they often are, the ideal of Civil Society remains compelling because it speaks to the best in us-the collective, creative and values-driven core of the active citizen calling on the best in us to respond in kind to create societies that are just, true and free.

CSOs are non-State, not-for-profit, voluntary entities formed by people in the social sphere that are separate from the State and the market. CSOs represent a wide range of interests and ties. They can include community-based organizations as well as non-governmental organizations (NGOs). In the context of the UN Guiding Principles Reporting Framework, CSOs do not include business or for-profit associations.

Good governance needs strong followership (CSO)

Strong followership is a principle of good governance. It is as important as good leadership. They are siamese twins. This followership is elicited and promoted by the attitude of those in governance. If the citizens are regarded as the source and indeed the essence of power of governance and focus of state craft directed at satisfying their aspirations (section 14 of the 1999 Constitution), a good followership that is supportive would be achieved. If their freedom and rights are guaranteed, their opinion respected and those in power deal honestly with them, supportive followership will be entrenched in the political community.

As noted by Samuel Eziokwu, Supportive and responsible followership starts with sincere participation in political activities like party organization, exercise of franchise, civil obedience to laws, programmes, policies and protest against obnoxious ones. Good parties are sustained by good party ideologies and manifestoes as galvanized by members. He also notes the following as fall out of good followership. Political participation by the followers finds expression in registration as voters and actual voting during election. Hence, when followers fail to register for voting and actually fail to vote, they are boldly voting for bad governance, because the unpopular candidate may win the office.

Therefore, citizens have no moral reason to complain against bad governance because they failed in their duty to select the good candidate. Elites in a political community have a duty to ensure that they assist in mobilization of the citizens to participate actively in political activities. Their failure will have a colossal deleterious impact in the polity. A stitch in time saves nine. Civil obedience to the laws, policies and programmes of the political community is a means of supportive followership.

It makes the polity stable, peaceful and governable. It provides fund to those in government for development programme when citizens pay promptly their taxes, levies, duties, bills, etc. It must be stressed that failure to pay such legal financial obligation willingly tantamount to disloyalty, disobedience and lack of support. It is a breach of social contract between the governor and the followers and bane of good governance. Genuine demonstration or protest against obnoxious laws and abuse of rights of the people is also means of a supportive followership. Let us note that slavish acquiescence to law does not make a good citizen.

Supportive followership as a principle of good governance, requires the citizens to be alert and react promptly to actions of bad governance meted against them as a means of changing the status quo and engender a new order. Those in government should tolerate demonstration or mass action against bad and anti-people policies. Such actions should be appreciated as a way of calling them to order. Withdrawal of support is a way of showing the government in power that it has derailed from the wishes and aspirations of the people. Constructive criticism or opposition of those in government is also a means of supportive followership.

Those who are interested in the affairs of government should be able to criticize what is wrong and proffer viable options for overall good of the people. Total abandonment of those in authority, or resigning to being apolitical, amounts to withdrawal of supportive followership. Members of the political community should see good governance as a collective effort where they must play their part. Citizens can set up Non-governmental organizations to address or assist the government in tackling some perceived problems of the polity.

Civil societies like religious organizations, organized labour, academic unions, student organizations, should be strengthened and help in defending the autonomy of private interest. The civil society and Non- governmental organizations, community based organizations, market associations, professional associations should be able to collaborate and mobilize the citizens to stand against democratic abuses, obnoxious laws and policies; roguery in position of power, election rigging etc. The end will be massive withdrawal of support in the form of mass action, strikes, demonstration etc until the government purges itself of toga of enslavement and maltreatment of the people.

Thought for the week

“Good governance requires working toward common ground. It isn’t easy.” (Pete Hoekstra).

