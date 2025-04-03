Role Of AI In Chronic Disease Mgt: New Era Of Personalized Care

Share

Chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension, cancer, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) affect millions of people worldwide, placing a heavy strain on healthcare systems, particularly in resourcelimited countries.

As of 2020, approximately 64 per cent of Nigerians reported having one or more chronic diseases, significantly contributing to increased mortality and morbidity rates in the country.

Factors such as limited healthcare access, insufficient diagnostic tools, and fragmented healthcare systems hinder effective disease management.

The situation is worsened in rural areas, where healthcare facilities are scarce, leaving many individuals without consistent care or monitoring.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a powerful tool for managing chronic diseases, offering solutions to improve patient care, expand healthcare access, and enhance treatment effectiveness. AI can address key challenges in Nigeria’s healthcare system, such as the shortage of healthcare professionals, by enabling remote consultations, continuous monitoring, and personalised treatment.

AI-powered apps and wearable devices allow healthcare providers to receive real-time health data, improving timely interventions without requiring regular visits. AI-driven predictive analytics can help forecast disease outbreaks, anticipate healthcare needs, and optimise resource allocation, improving both preventive care and chronic disease management.

In diabetes management, AI technologies are revolutionising how patients monitor their health. Smart insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors equipped with AI capabilities provide real-time data on blood glucose levels, enabling continuous monitoring.

These devices utilise machine learning algorithms to analyse fluctuations in blood sugar, adjusting insulin dosages with remarkable precision. This personalised approach not only enhances diabetes management but also significantly reduces the risk of severe complications such as cardiovascular disease and nerve damage. Hypertension, often dubbed the “silent killer,” is another area where AI is making strides.

AI tools facilitate early detection and continuous monitoring of blood pressure, empowering patients and healthcare providers with timely information. AI-enabled devices can track blood pressure in real-time, alerting users to any concerning changes.

Furthermore, by analysing historical data, AI algorithms can identify risk factors, predict future blood pressure trends, and recommend lifestyle modifications or medication adjustments.

This proactive management is crucial in mitigating the risks of heart attacks, strokes, and kidney damage often associated with poorly controlled hypertension. Unfortunately, the widespread adoption of AI in Nigeria faces significant challenges.

One key obstacle is the integration of AI technologies into existing, often fragmented, healthcare systems. This requires prioritising the development of standardised Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems that can seamlessly interface with AI tools, enabling both public and private healthcare facilities to adopt them. Another critical challenge is the collection and analysis of accurate, real-time data.

In Nigeria, incomplete or outdated data hinders effective AI utilisation for monitoring patient outcomes and predicting health trends.

Investing in robust health data infrastructure is essential to provide reliable, up-to-date information for AI-driven decision-making and care management. To facilitate successful implementation, the Nigerian government should incentivise AI adoption through pilot programmes.

These programmes would allow policymakers, healthcare providers, and technology developers to test and refine AI technologies within local settings, assessing the potential return on investment (ROI) and determining optimal integration strategies.

Ultimately, practical evidence and data from these pilot programmes are crucial for developing context-specific AI strategies that align with Nigeria’s healthcare needs and infrastructure, thereby improving chronic disease management and overall healthcare delivery.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

