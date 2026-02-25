Roland Owie Denies Involvement In ADC leaders’ Attack

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Chief Whip of the Senate, Sir Rowland Owie, has distanced himself from the attack on Tuesday at the Secretariat of the party and the residence of a national leader of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

The attacks happened after the 2024 Labour Party (LP) candidate, Olumide Akpata, was received into the party in the presence of Peter Obi.

Recalled that on Monday, some chieftains of the party protested their purported exclusion from a meeting in Odigie-Oyegun’s house.

The rift has been linked to the attack on Odigie-Oyegun’s house.

​The meeting at the ADC Secretariat was said to be proceeding peacefully until security operatives alerted the leadership that an attack was imminent.

​A statement by Senator Owie on Wednesday read, ​”In all my political life since 1979, when I was first elected into the House of Representatives, I have never been involved in violent politics. I have built a career on dialogue, legislative integrity, and service. I would not begin to tarnish a four-decade legacy now.

“​To suggest I would sponsor an attack on a gathering where my own brother, Chief Oyegun, and respected colleagues like Peter Obi were present is not just a lie—it is an insult to the intelligence of the Edo people.”