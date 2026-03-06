Former Nigerian tennis queen and African tennis champion, Princess Rolake Olagbegi-Kazeem, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA, recalled her journey from volleyball to tennis. Excerpts:

Can you describe your journey into sports generally?

I was one Olagbegi that refused to play tennis. Ninety-nine percent of Olagbegis play tennis. From as young as four years old, papa would give you a racket. When you’re on the street and people identify you as Olagbegi, the next thing they say is, “I know you play tennis.” But I was that child who said no.

I just refused. Fortunately, one of my sisters, Sister Bola Olagbegi, played volleyball for Nigeria. She represented the country, and that influenced me. So I went into volleyball. That was how it started.

You moved away from tradition into volleyball, but later found your way back to tennis. How did that transition happen?

We were in camp in Ondo State. After volleyball practice one day, I went to the tennis court to wait for my brothers. I picked up a racket and started clowning — “I’ll beat you, I’ll get one point!” — just joking around. In our family, the Olagbegis move in twos and fours. If my brothers were going somewhere, I followed.

Those of us born in the same year were called “set.” There were only two girls in my set — Joke Olagbegi and myself — and we hung around seven boys. When they played tennis, we were there. But I still refused to play. Then one day, a cousin visiting from New York stood beside my brother and said, “Nah, she doesn’t have talent.”

I overheard him. When we got home, I asked my brother what he said. He tried to soften it, but I had heard clearly. Growing up, my mum made us read a lot. My favourite book till today is The Power of Positive Thinking. My favourite Bible verse is: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

I’ve used that verse to win gold medals. So I gave myself a challenge — I would prove him wrong. Within one year, I became Ondo State number one. Before that, while playing volleyball, I had also been noticed by the late Dcn Ayo Ositelu, a journalist who went to school in Chicago with my brothers. He saw me diving into the crowd to save a ball and told my father he saw talent in me. My father replied, “She has refused to play tennis.”

Uncle Ayo dared me: “I know you can’t hit 100 balls.” I said, “100 balls?” He started feeding me balls at the stadium in Surulere. I kept returning them. He increased it to 120, then 200, until I was hitting 1,000 balls a day. It stopped being fun. I would run to the locker room pretending to use the restroom, just to cry.

I didn’t want to play tennis. He noticed I was gone too long and started bringing water to court so I wouldn’t have excuses. My sister stopped going. But I didn’t want to disappoint him. That was how it really began.

How will you describe your journey into becoming Nigeria star?

It was another “I dare you.” At the time, Edo was Bendel State. They had many strong players. I was representing Ondo State as a junior. In tournaments like All Nigeria, the intermediates and seniors expected us to greet them first — “Good morning, auntie.”

One day, a player from Bendel, the late Nosa Imafidon, said to me and my sister, “Una no fit greet? Because your papa get money.” That crushed me. We had never offended her. I made her my next target.

The following year, I defeated all the intermediates — including those from Bendel. Not out of arrogance, but because you must watch how you treat children. Respect is reciprocal. Soon, I was playing junior, intermediate, and senior categories.

The seniors were educated, classy women — master’s degree holders. I admired them deeply. I once told my sister, “If I can win just one set from Auntie Cecilia or Auntie Esther, I’ll walk differently!” Within two years, I defeated them. They weren’t wicked to me.

But the culture was that the younger one must greet everyone first. That experience shaped me. Today, I greet anyone first. It costs nothing. That hunger — to prove myself — made me the youngest competing across three levels.

Describe your performance at the 1987 All African Games?

By then, I had turned professional. We went to Kenya. During an interview live on Voice of America, our late coach was answering questions and when she was asked about expectations, she said, “With the men, I have confidence. With the women, I don’t think they can bring anything.” I was crushed. Initially, my target was to have fun. When I say fun, it’s like that was my first professional international within Africa.

So I was like, “Okay, let me test all what I’ve gained.”. And of course there were some South Africans, the black family, who went to UCLA. I do meet them in tournaments. There are some Senegalese who went to France to become professionals. So I was like, let me see where I am. I didn’t plan to go there to win. But it was the statement of the coach that made me say, no.

If she were to be in America, she would have been fired. It was on Voice of America. I was crushed. So when we got to the dormitory, I thought about it. And I went back to my verse. I can do all things. I can do this. So I took it one at a time. So the night before the finals, I was so excited. I went and ate shrimp. I didn’t know I was allergic to shrimp.

So I was taken to the hospital in Nairobi. They gave me IV, put all those needles on my arm. Our late chairman, now said, “You know, we’re already in the finals. We’ll settle for Silver.” I said, “No, I’m going to play.” And they took the needles off me, I took a shower.

That was the tennis of my life because. I was dehydrated. I didn’t eat. But I wanted to play. I didn’t want her to just win the gold medal just like that. I wanted to fight and I did. Then I played doubles with Vero Igboke. She was my senior. And we also won.

What does Nigeria need to improve women’s tennis?

We must catch them young. During the last Niger Delta Games, I identified 18 talents — 10 girls and 8 boys — mostly between 13 and 16. But talent is not enough.

Coaches know strokes. But do they teach how to win? Tennis is strategy. It’s planning. It’s mental preparation. You don’t just hit forehand and backhand all day.

We also need facilities. In Benin, I noticed how much it rains. Players cannot wait six months. Tennis demands consistency. Even two days off affects rhythm. We need indoor courts. Lighted courts. Year-round competition.

Instead of spending huge money sending players abroad, let’s invest in infrastructure here — modern courts, coach education, proper development pathways. I saw girls copying Coco Gauff’s forehand. That’s good inspiration. But coaches must refine it properly. I wrote notes for them and shared feedback after matches. Development must be intentional.

What should be the relationship between sports and education?

The Ministry of Education and Ministry of Sports must collaborate. Every primary school needs physical education. PE relaxes the brain. It builds joy. As a criminologist, I know sports combats juvenile delinquency.

While watching those children compete recently, I thanked God. Sports saved some of them from the streets, from drugs, from the wrong place at the wrong time. An idle mind is dangerous. Sports strengthens health, discipline, and hope.

You have been into sports all your life, so why criminology?

Let me explain this, despite the fact that we are more than 100 children, my father makes sure he devotes time for us all. Every evening, daddy will play tennis, and then, except if it rains, then at nighttime, he will do billiards. But in the evening, he takes us walking, which we used to call strolling.

Papa would take us strolling. While we were strolling with him, he would throw questions to you. He can just say, “Charles, read that sign.” You read it, and it says, “Spell it.” You spell it without looking at the board.

Then the next person will say, “Use it in a sentence.” He will throw questions at us, just like that. So, this particular time, there was something on the news. We read the newspaper, and there was a fight between two ten- ants and the other tenants died the next day. So they arrested the other guy, it happened in Owo, 99% of Owo people say, he killed him.

Last night he said, I will deal with you. Today he’s dead. During our strolling with dad, he asked the question, while most of my siblings said he killed him, I was different, I said there is need to investigate because they didn’t see when he killed him.

Baba was impressed and gave me candy. Prior to that I started to see myself as a lawyer and then after that I saw my sister, Sister Kemi Olagbegi. She was the ADC to Gowon’s wife. She brought me to Lagos and I saw her in uniform. She was a police officer. And I also saw Sister Leke Olagbegi, the wife of Oba of Lagos.

They were both police women. I saw them in that police outfit I was taken away. And I said, “Okay, I wanted to be a lawyer, now a police officer.” I have been to court, witnessed the judges in their uniform and I try to be everything together.

So, I went to baba and ask, is there any discipline that you can be a judge, a lawyer, a police officer? And bapa said criminology. Before I could say I want to be, he said, but we don’t have that in Nigeria. So I said, okay, maybe by the time I get to finish grammar school, there will be. So while I was waiting for my result to come, papa sent us to Teachers College. And of course my result came, I made F9 in Mathematics.

I still don’t know math. We spent a year in Teachers College alongside my sister because baba was luring us towards becoming PE teacher. So we went to Teachers College and we graduated. Later Ondo States sent us to America, then to train.

So when we trained there, I played the tournament that I won and I had nine scholarships. I took SAT. I did well there. I got my license there because from 15 you can get a license. But to cut the story short, When I got there, I was so good enough that I was beating girls on the circuit. Because then, when I got to Atlanta, there were 12 brothers there.

So I could practice between the morning to the evening with my brothers. So I was practicing with men, getting better. So my brother said, no, you are turning pro. My mom sent a letter and said, don’t come here without your degree.

My mom is not interested in any sport. And at this time, I was representing junior, senior. I was always gone, you know, junior, senior.

So she doesn’t want me in the camp. So that was how it now started. So when I go to the university and I show them that I’ve gone through two years of college and they tell me if I continue with PE or education it will only take me two years.

I said no. I’m starting all over. I’m going to go for criminology. Georgia Tech gave me a scholarship but because the university didn’t have criminology, I turned them down.

Outside your family, how do you relate with others?

We are many. Your best friend is inside the family. People think we are cocky. We are not. We are just reserved. Respect is foundational in our home.

Even siblings born same day from different mothers call each other big brother, big sister. We extend that respect outward.

How did your parents, especially your mother, shape you?

There were rules. Any mother could discipline you. We eat in any sibling’s house. We argue in meetings and settle before leaving. We are stuck with each other — in love. My mother insisted on education. That shaped my discipline.

Beyond tennis, volleyball, and books — what else do you do?

I volunteer a lot. Children are open to me. I talk with them. In my estate in America, I insist on respect — “Mr. Charles,” not first names. I sit outside in front of my house — which many Americans don’t do. Children ride bikes, skate, play mini volleyball.

I discourage five to seven hours of TV. On Saturdays, I give free tennis lessons in my subdivision. I also run an academy outside. At 7 p.m., I send them home. The next day I check: “Have you done your homework?” I’m not doing it for praise.

I’m raising good children. Many earn scholarships. One girl preferred dancing over tennis. I helped her search — she earned a dance scholarship. Sports is bigger than trophies. It is prevention. It is discipline. It is building society. And that has been my life — every “I dare you” turning into “I can.”