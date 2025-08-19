New Telegraph

August 19, 2025
August 19, 2025
RoLAC Mobilises Stakeholders To Formulate Abia Anti-Graft Policy Strategy

In what appears to a major step against official corruption, a rights group, the Rule Of Law and AntiCorruption (RoLAC) has assembled stakeholders to formulate a policy strategy for anti-corruption, accountability and transparency in the conduct of Abia State government business.

The roundtable brought stakeholders from the media, civil society organizations and MDAs entrusted with government financial transactions, to develop a framework to give teeth to the State anti corruption crusade.

Speaking on the programme, the lead consultant on anti corruption institution assisted training to RoLAC, Prof Ada Chidi Igbokwe, said: “We are here to develop the Abia State integrity and accountability strategy which is an instrument for fighting corruption, improving service delivery and enhancing accountability and transparency, not just in the public and private sectors, but the society at large”.

