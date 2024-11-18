RoLAC, Justice Ministry To Strengthen Response To SGBV

Share

The Rule of Law and Anti-Cor ruption (RoLAC) Programme is planning to host the 10th Network Conference of Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Justice Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Response Unit.

The RoLAC Phase II Programme (2023–2027), funded by the European Union and implemented by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), aims to strengthen the rule of law, combat corruption, and reduce gender-based violence while promoting inclusivity and respect for human rights in Nigeria.

The conference, scheduled to be held this week in Abuja, would review the challenges that continue to limit access to justice for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

According to the Project Manager, Access to Justice, RoLAC Programme, Oluwatoyosi Giwa, critical stakeholders from the government, the private sector, civil society organisations.

